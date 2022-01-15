Kidder Stephen W Trims Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Kidder Stephen W reduced its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,003 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 37.6% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securities increased their target price on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.04.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $106.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $140.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $68.02 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.27.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

