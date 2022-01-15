Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 57.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 52,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 40.9% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 15.0% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 6.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 33,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.25.

KMB opened at $143.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.89. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $125.27 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 77.55%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

