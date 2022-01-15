Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,671,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,215,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 416,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,749,000 after acquiring an additional 16,522 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB opened at $143.20 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $125.27 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.89.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 77.55%.

KMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.25.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

