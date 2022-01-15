Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Downgraded to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. BNP Paribas currently has $148.00 price target on the stock.

KMB has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.25.

NYSE KMB opened at $143.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.89. Kimberly-Clark has a 52-week low of $125.27 and a 52-week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.55%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 602.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,128,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,089,000 after buying an additional 6,113,540 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 71.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,992,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,172,000 after buying an additional 3,317,476 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 46.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,482,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,030,000 after buying an additional 2,363,092 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $198,113,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 59.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,515,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,601,000 after buying an additional 1,306,444 shares during the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

