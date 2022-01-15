King DAG (KDAG) Hits Market Capitalization of $28.32 Million

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. During the last week, King DAG has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. King DAG has a market capitalization of $28.32 million and approximately $22,818.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One King DAG coin can currently be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001205 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005491 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00058887 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006679 BTC.

King DAG Coin Profile

King DAG (KDAG) is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. The official website for King DAG is kdag.io . The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling King DAG

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire King DAG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase King DAG using one of the exchanges listed above.

