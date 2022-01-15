King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $221.54 Million Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,752,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,924 shares during the quarter. Comerica accounts for about 1.1% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Comerica were worth $221,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 51.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter worth $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter worth $40,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 229.4% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter worth $68,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Comerica news, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $64,355.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $484,105.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,810. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMA. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.19.

Shares of CMA traded up $2.46 on Friday, reaching $101.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,673,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,718. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $55.87 and a twelve month high of $101.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.19 and a 200-day moving average of $80.00.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

