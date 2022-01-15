King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 8,317 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,748,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,317 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 2.2% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $454,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 167,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,863,000 after acquiring an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,048,000 after acquiring an additional 23,246 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 14,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 2,770 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $2.59 on Friday, reaching $178.42. The company had a trading volume of 14,363,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,049,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.40 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.20 and its 200-day moving average is $246.01.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BNP Paribas cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.20.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

