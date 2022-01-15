Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Short Interest Update

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 755,600 shares, a decrease of 63.7% from the December 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NYSE:KL traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,742,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,708. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.29. Kirkland Lake Gold has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $46.98.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 34.70% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $666.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.66%.

KL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.84.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bennicas & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 13.7% in the third quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 52,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 351,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter valued at about $7,815,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the third quarter valued at about $249,000. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

