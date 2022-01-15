Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Robert W. Baird

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was upgraded by Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $21.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

KRG stock opened at $22.26 on Thursday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 171.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average of $21.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $523,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 56,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 845.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,803 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 142,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 37,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares during the last quarter. 39.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

