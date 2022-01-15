Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $444,000 Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 71.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,931 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BEN. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 1.1% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 20.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 11.3% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,370 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 1.7% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,868 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 3.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,770 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

In related news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $358,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $778,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $35.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.08 and a 200-day moving average of $32.26. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.91 and a 1 year high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.49%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

