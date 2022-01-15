Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Purchases 1,139 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Baidu by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,697,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $957,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,159 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,126,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Baidu by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,664,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $747,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,412 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Baidu by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,816,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $585,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at $195,936,000. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baidu alerts:

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $154.53 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.14 and a 52 week high of $354.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.35.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BIDU shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet lowered Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays started coverage on Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.44.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.