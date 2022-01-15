Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Purchases 2,550 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 230.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the second quarter valued at about $244,000.

EWY opened at $77.28 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $74.88 and a 12 month high of $96.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.47 and a 200 day moving average of $82.84.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

