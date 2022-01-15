Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 31,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on MT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($53.41) to €45.00 ($51.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.65.

NYSE:MT opened at $37.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average of $32.03. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $37.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 25.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcelorMittal Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.