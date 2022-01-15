Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.49

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.49 and traded as high as $4.82. Konica Minolta shares last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average is $4.98.

Konica Minolta Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KNCAF)

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), printers, electronic materials, and equipment for healthcare systems and industries. It operates through the following segments: Office Business, Professional Print Business, Healthcare Business, Industrial Business, and Others.

