Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €49.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) received a €49.00 ($55.68) price target from research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($39.77) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($47.73) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.40 ($41.36) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($59.09) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €45.63 ($51.85).

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of €28.92 ($32.86) and a 52 week high of €36.12 ($41.05).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.