Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Sold by Skba Capital Management LLC

Skba Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,301 shares during the quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $5,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 1.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 2.9% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PHG shares. Citigroup cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €36.00 ($40.91) to €35.00 ($39.77) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $34.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.79 and its 200-day moving average is $43.16. The company has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $61.23.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

