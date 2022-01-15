Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DNUT. Truist Securities lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. HSBC lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.63.

NASDAQ DNUT opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. Krispy Kreme has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $21.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.57.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $342.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.01 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th.

In related news, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab bought 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $1,254,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Olivier Goudet bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.86 per share, for a total transaction of $693,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,116,428 shares of company stock worth $30,579,842.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Krispy Kreme during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Krispy Kreme during the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

