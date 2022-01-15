Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $72.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Krystal Biotech, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It engaged in developing and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. Krystal Biotech, Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

KRYS has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Krystal Biotech from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Krystal Biotech from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $62.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.38. Krystal Biotech has a 52-week low of $38.86 and a 52-week high of $102.99.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 100,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 37.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 7.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 22.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 26.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 10,456 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

