KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Raised to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

KPLUY has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. AlphaValue upgraded KS Aktiengesellschaft from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank reiterated an outperform rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KS Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS KPLUY opened at $10.30 on Friday. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $10.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.93.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

