Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) Short Interest Up 512.5% in December

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, an increase of 512.5% from the December 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

KUKE stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,822. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Kuke Music has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $11.37.

Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Kuke Music had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KUKE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Kuke Music in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kuke Music in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Kuke Music in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 0.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kuke Music

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.

