KUN (KUN) Trading 0.2% Higher This Week

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. KUN has a market cap of $56,640.49 and approximately $1,523.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KUN has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One KUN coin can currently be purchased for about $28.32 or 0.00065371 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KUN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00064277 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00077080 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,346.63 or 0.07724945 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,313.36 or 0.99979314 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00070245 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008420 BTC.

KUN Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KUN is kun.kuna.io

KUN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.