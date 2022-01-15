Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $324.52.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LH. Mizuho raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

In other news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,005,650,000 after acquiring an additional 263,760 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,169,709,000 after acquiring an additional 206,018 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $515,142,000 after acquiring an additional 59,057 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,671,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $460,962,000 after acquiring an additional 84,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $447,843,000 after acquiring an additional 34,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LH traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $276.08. The stock had a trading volume of 916,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,130. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12 month low of $212.85 and a 12 month high of $317.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.33. The company has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 27.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.