LABS Group Market Cap Reaches $11.17 Million (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. One LABS Group coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. LABS Group has a total market cap of $11.17 million and $340,515.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LABS Group has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00063172 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00077988 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,330.72 or 0.07714717 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,164.08 or 0.99978129 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00069228 BTC.

LABS Group Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,085,379,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

