L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.88% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. HSBC lowered shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €180.00 ($204.55) target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.50.

Shares of AIQUY stock opened at $35.38 on Thursday. L’Air Liquide has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $36.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 99,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 276.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About L'Air Liquide

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

