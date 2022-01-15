Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,837,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,340,524,000 after buying an additional 421,160 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,024,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,874,000 after buying an additional 29,821 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 28.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,191,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $750,965,000 after buying an additional 1,577,008 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 8.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,243,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,277,000 after buying an additional 178,659 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,687,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $112.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.14. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1-year low of $78.06 and a 1-year high of $124.32.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $476.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.95 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 108.40%.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

