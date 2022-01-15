Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,089,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $619,206,000 after acquiring an additional 180,439 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,773,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $465,672,000 after buying an additional 102,478 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,085,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $410,164,000 after buying an additional 37,603 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 67.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,671,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,179,000 after buying an additional 1,478,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 11.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,470,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $279,928,000 after buying an additional 351,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.93. 1,189,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,021. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.34. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 54.36%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

