Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SWIM. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Latham Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Latham Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Latham Group from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Latham Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.11.

Shares of Latham Group stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. Latham Group has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $34.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $161.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Latham Group will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 53.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group during the third quarter worth about $111,000. 21.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

