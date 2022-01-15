Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 22.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,281 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Laureate Education by 18.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,365,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,747 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Laureate Education by 7.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,560,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,720,000 after purchasing an additional 679,014 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Laureate Education by 96,841.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,586,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580,996 shares during the period. Nut Tree Capital Management LP lifted its position in Laureate Education by 15.4% during the second quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 2,307,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,478,000 after purchasing an additional 307,256 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Laureate Education by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,051,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,766,000 after buying an additional 55,704 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

LAUR opened at $11.91 on Friday. Laureate Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.70 million. Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 50.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

In other news, Director Michael J. Durham sold 4,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $50,857.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

