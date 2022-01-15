LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAT) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAT) were down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.17 and last traded at $36.24. Approximately 27,269 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 16,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.33.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.54.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAT) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 937,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,466 shares during the period. LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF accounts for 5.3% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned 29.75% of LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF worth $32,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

