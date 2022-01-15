Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LGGNY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

LGGNY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.77. 20,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,335. Legal & General Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.46.

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.