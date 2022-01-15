LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 8.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,065 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 26.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,275 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 50.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.80.

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $41,964.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 19,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total transaction of $1,029,754.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $45.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.03. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The company has a market cap of $999.96 million, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.31.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $38.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

