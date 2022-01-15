Lendefi Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (LDFI)

Lendefi (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 15th. Lendefi has a market cap of $1.03 million and $503.00 worth of Lendefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lendefi coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Lendefi has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lendefi Coin Profile

Lendefi launched on January 20th, 2021. Lendefi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,887,779,997 coins. Lendefi’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Lendefi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendefi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lendefi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lendefi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

