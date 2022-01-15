LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $256.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TREE shares. Stephens decreased their price target on LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist reduced their target price on LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities reduced their target price on LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other LendingTree news, insider Neil Salvage sold 4,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $614,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,610,000 after purchasing an additional 63,713 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 6.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,610,000 after acquiring an additional 66,769 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 16.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 926,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,317,000 after acquiring an additional 127,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 33.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,743,000 after acquiring an additional 87,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.20. The stock had a trading volume of 237,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,932. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 160.70 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.53. LendingTree has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $372.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.31. The company had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.57 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that LendingTree will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

