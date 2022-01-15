Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust. It focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments. The company’s industrial portfolio includes acquisitions, development projects and build-to-suit and sale/leaseback transactions. LXP Industrial Trust, formerly known as Lexington Realty Trust, is based in NEW YORK. “

LXP has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI lowered Lexington Realty Trust from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.65. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average of $13.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 65.94%. The company had revenue of $83.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Lexington Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 60.76%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 637,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,617,000 after acquiring an additional 199,648 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 958,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,451,000 after acquiring an additional 51,200 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 87,187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 89,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 88,931 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 249,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 11,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 472.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 318,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 263,017 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

