LGCY Network (LGCY) One Day Volume Hits $108,334.00

LGCY Network (CURRENCY:LGCY) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One LGCY Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, LGCY Network has traded down 29% against the US dollar. LGCY Network has a total market capitalization of $71.78 million and $108,334.00 worth of LGCY Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005476 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00058720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About LGCY Network

LGCY Network is a coin. LGCY Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,713,925,827 coins. LGCY Network’s official website is lgcy.network . LGCY Network’s official Twitter account is @LGCYNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LGCY Network began as a fork of the TRON blockchain. The essential base and functions of TRON will remain for LGCY with the major differences lying in the system of governance and the focus on community. LGCY Network implements the Libertas Protocol to the Super Representatives (SRs) system of governance. By splitting up the 27 SRs into three branches, limiting the power of each, and introducing terms to the governance system, no single large token holder will be able to gain an unbalanced amount of power. Striving for true decentralization. “

