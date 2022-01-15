Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LTH shares. Mizuho started coverage on Life Time Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Life Time Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Life Time Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Life Time Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Life Time Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:LTH opened at $17.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.32. Life Time Group has a 1 year low of $15.81 and a 1 year high of $23.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.99.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $385.04 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Life Time Group will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Life Time Group Company Profile

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

