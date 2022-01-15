Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Limoneira in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.21). Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Limoneira’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Limoneira currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Shares of LMNR stock opened at $15.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $268.51 million, a P/E ratio of -65.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.24. Limoneira has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $20.74.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). Limoneira had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is presently -130.43%.

In related news, Director Donald R. Rudkin sold 11,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $186,484.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMNR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Limoneira by 16.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 803,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,096,000 after acquiring an additional 111,145 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its position in Limoneira by 24.8% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 270,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 53,762 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Limoneira during the second quarter worth about $478,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Limoneira by 104.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Limoneira by 121.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 40,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 22,306 shares in the last quarter. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

