Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,765 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Lincoln National worth $6,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 76.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,440,000 after acquiring an additional 687,151 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 56.1% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,482,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,927,000 after acquiring an additional 532,612 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 896,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,366,000 after purchasing an additional 411,522 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Lincoln National by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,784,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,843,000 after purchasing an additional 410,011 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $11,262,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $802,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 222,352 shares of company stock worth $16,552,447. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LNC shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.71.

LNC stock opened at $74.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.50 and a 200-day moving average of $68.16. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $44.59 and a 12-month high of $77.57.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

