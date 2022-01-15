Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Linde by 450.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Linde by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 96,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,989,000 after buying an additional 10,598 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 134.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.40.

NYSE:LIN opened at $328.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $168.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $240.80 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $334.05 and a 200-day moving average of $315.40.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. Linde’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.44%.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

