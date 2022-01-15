Litecoin Cash 1-Day Volume Tops $3,087.00 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $7.67 million and approximately $3,087.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,010.18 or 0.99911896 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 78.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 748,816,169 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

