Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Raised to “Buy” at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have C$40.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lithium Americas from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Lithium Americas to a buy rating and set a C$41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$43.22.
Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at C$38.22 on Wednesday. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of C$14.46 and a 52-week high of C$53.09. The company has a quick ratio of 57.36, a current ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$40.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.29. The firm has a market cap of C$4.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.57.
In other Lithium Americas news, Director Jonathan David Evans sold 141,501 shares of Lithium Americas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.35, for a total value of C$5,285,062.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 252,900 shares in the company, valued at C$9,445,815.
About Lithium Americas
Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.
