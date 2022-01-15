Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Raised to “Buy” at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have C$40.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lithium Americas from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Lithium Americas to a buy rating and set a C$41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$43.22.

Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at C$38.22 on Wednesday. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of C$14.46 and a 52-week high of C$53.09. The company has a quick ratio of 57.36, a current ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$40.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.29. The firm has a market cap of C$4.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.57.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C($0.07). Equities research analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Lithium Americas news, Director Jonathan David Evans sold 141,501 shares of Lithium Americas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.35, for a total value of C$5,285,062.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 252,900 shares in the company, valued at C$9,445,815.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

