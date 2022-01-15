Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have C$41.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. boosted their target price on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a buy rating and issued a C$55.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$43.22.

Shares of TSE LAC opened at C$38.22 on Tuesday. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of C$14.46 and a 12 month high of C$53.09. The company has a current ratio of 57.43, a quick ratio of 57.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$40.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.29.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C($0.07). On average, analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan David Evans sold 141,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.35, for a total transaction of C$5,285,062.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 252,900 shares in the company, valued at C$9,445,815.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

