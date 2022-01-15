LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in December

LIXIL Co. (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JSGRY traded down $1.97 on Friday, hitting $49.84. The company had a trading volume of 466 shares, compared to its average volume of 493. LIXIL has a 1-year low of $45.98 and a 1-year high of $61.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.18.

LIXIL Company Profile

LIXIL Corp. engages in the management of its group companies that operates housing and urban environment-related businesses. It operates through the following business divisions: Water Technology, Housing Technology, Building Technology, Kitchen Technology, Distribution and Retail, and Housing and Services.

