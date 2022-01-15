Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lloyds Banking Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter.

LYG has been the topic of a number of other reports. AlphaValue raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Shares of LYG opened at $3.00 on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.52.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,139,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458,529 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 2,258.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,742,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498,653 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 27,749.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,141,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126,683 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 283.3% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 3,442,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544,023 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 117.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,447,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.