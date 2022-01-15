LOCGame (LOCG) Price Hits $0.10

LOCGame (CURRENCY:LOCG) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One LOCGame coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LOCGame has a market cap of $5.15 million and approximately $322,729.00 worth of LOCGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LOCGame has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00063142 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00077676 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,302.02 or 0.07687974 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,925.79 or 0.99942493 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008487 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00069200 BTC.

LOCGame Coin Profile

LOCGame’s total supply is 148,053,144 coins and its circulating supply is 50,209,206 coins. LOCGame’s official Twitter account is @LOCgameio . The Reddit community for LOCGame is https://reddit.com/r/LOCGame

Buying and Selling LOCGame

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOCGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LOCGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LOCGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

