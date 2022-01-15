Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Holdings Boosted by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 77,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on LMT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $385.28.

NYSE:LMT opened at $372.62 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $396.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $346.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.83. The firm has a market cap of $102.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.25 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

