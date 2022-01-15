Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Decreases Position in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its position in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 752,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,600 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Sculptor Capital Management were worth $21,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCU. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 1.5% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,574,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,900,000 after buying an additional 36,932 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 928.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 432,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after buying an additional 390,482 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 117.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 27,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 14,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 250.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. 25.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider David Michael Levine sold 15,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $333,273.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Wayne Cohen sold 8,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $184,706.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

SCU opened at $20.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.43. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.99 and a 1-year high of $28.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.81.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $100.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.50 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 122.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Sculptor Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

A number of analysts have commented on SCU shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sculptor Capital Management in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $55.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Sculptor Capital Management Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

