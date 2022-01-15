Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $25.25 Million Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 7.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $25,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 773.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMG opened at $1,498.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,699.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,770.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.12, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,256.27 and a one year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,925.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,105.00 to $2,190.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,747.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,004.75.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

