Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Invests $29.44 Million in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 93,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,440,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Upstart by 188.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,063,000 after buying an additional 1,159,192 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Upstart by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,521,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,986,000 after purchasing an additional 538,016 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Upstart by 49.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,918,000 after purchasing an additional 468,613 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,433,000. Finally, Kuvari Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth $81,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Upstart alerts:

UPST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.36.

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $111.11 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $401.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion and a PE ratio of 138.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.87.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.96, for a total value of $159,720,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $52,136.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,705,366 shares of company stock worth $349,853,904. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.