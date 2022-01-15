Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its stake in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,355,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 342,360 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Realogy were worth $23,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,813,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,438,000 after purchasing an additional 521,620 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,652,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,847,000 after purchasing an additional 343,109 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Realogy by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,915,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,092,000 after buying an additional 1,028,821 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Realogy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,781,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,556,000 after buying an additional 190,361 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Realogy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,289,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,372,000 after buying an additional 16,960 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Realogy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

NYSE:RLGY opened at $16.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 2.59. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $21.03.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.12). Realogy had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

